Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Monmouth Park Racing Season Kicks Off

The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce the start of thoroughbred racing at Monmouth Park, New Jersey, U.S., and the subsequent international distribution of the product via BetMakers' Global Racing Network ("GRN").



This will see Monmouth Park racing being available for vision and wagering around the world via BetMakers' GRN connected wagering operators.



The season kicks off on Friday night in New Jersey with a six-race twilight meeting (late evening UK time, Saturday morning in Australia). This is followed by day meets on Saturday and Sunday at the venue.



As previously indicated to the market the company had expected to have final regulatory approval for Fixed Odds betting into New Jersey approved for the launch of the season on 3rd July, however BetMakers and Monmouth Park are still awaiting this approval to launch the U.S. domestic fixed-odds betting service both on track and via licensed operators in the state of New Jersey. While there has been no firm commitment by regulators, the companies are now hopeful approval will be received in time for the Monmouth Park feature meeting on 18th July for Million Dollar Haskell Invitational Stakes day.



BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham commented on the season launch; "It is a credit to Dennis and his team at Monmouth Park to overcome the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic and produce a strong racing season schedule for BetMakers to distribute around the world. We are really excited about the USD$1m Haskell Invitational on July 18th and look forward to showcasing this Grade 1 race on behalf of Monmouth Park to a global audience."



"We believe the Fixed Odds product will be well received in New Jersey and we look forward to distributing throughout New Jersey with licensed wagering operators in the state."







