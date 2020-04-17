Log in
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Notice of General Meeting

04/17/2020
Notice of General Meeting

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Notice is given that the general meeting of Shareholders of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020 at 9:00am AEST.

The Meeting will be streamed live for Shareholders to view and participate.

For full details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/44V42XPI



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

