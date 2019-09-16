Log in
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd PointsBet Launches BET's Live International Racing Channel

0
09/16/2019 | 07:45pm EDT
PointsBet Launches BET's Live International Racing Channel

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) (the "Company" or "BetMakers") is pleased to announce it has launched its customised racing channel with wagering operator PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) ("PointsBet").

- Customised 'POINTSBET RACING CHANNEL' live on website and App

- BetMakers International racing solution includes races from the US, UK, Ireland, Mexico and Canada

- Up to 2,000 International races per week live streamed on PointsBet's Australian platform

BetMakers will provide its racing channel, featuring customised pricing technology, data display overlays and live vision, for PointsBet to offer their wagering customers the ability to watch over 2,000 races each week on its website and mobile app.

BetMakers' racing channel, which is currently live streaming more than 2,000 races per week from international jurisdictions including the US, UK, Ireland, Mexico and Canada has now been fully integrated with PointsBet's web platform and digital apps and is now available to their punters in Australia.

As revenue is generated depending on customer turnover, the Company is unable to establish if this agreement would have a material impact on the Company.

PointsBet CEO, Sam Swanell commented: "We are excited to see the new racing channel on our Australian platforms. We are always looking for ways to improve the offering to our clients and now our punters are able to watch and wager on a vast array of international racing events directly from our website and app."

"BetMakers are our preferred racing supplier and they have proven over many years they are leaders in innovative wagering technology for the global racing industry."

BetMakers Technology Group, CEO Todd Buckingham commented: "We are very happy to see PointsBet go live with their new PointsBet Racing Channel. They have built in the customised solution very quickly which is testament to their tech team and how quickly they can get a product to market."

"PointsBet is one of Australia's fastest growing bookmakers and it's great to be working with them to deliver their racing solution."

"BetMakers work with Rights Holders from around the world to deliver racing content to their contracted operators. Commercially, BetMakers is remunerated by the Rights Holders, while the operator has a commercial agreement with Rights Holders. It's easy to understand how this is winning solution for all parties involved"



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2019
EPS Revisions
