Betsson : January-June and Q2 2020

Second QUARTER APRIL - JUNE 2020

Group revenue was SEK 1,532.8 (1,277.7) million, an increase of 20% with an organic increase of 12%.

Casino revenue increased by 40%. Sportsbook revenue decreased by 34% and the sportsbook margin was 6.9% (7.8%).

Operating income (EBIT) was SEK 217.7 (196.9) million.

The EBIT margin was 14.2% (15.4%).

Operating cash flow was 343.9 (390.6) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

Acquisition of GiG's B2C vertical completed.

New market entries into Colorado (USA) and Kenya.

The AGM in June resolved on dividend paid to shareholders in July of SEK 2.88 per share, corresponding to SEK 393.6 million.

The daily average revenue in the third quarter 2020 until 16 July was 35% (23% organic) higher than the average daily revenue of the full third quarter 2019.

CEO COMMENT

'I am proud that Betsson has delivered all-time high revenues under the most challenging conditions.'

'The second quarter was strong and followed the positive trend from the start of the year despite market challenges during this extraordinary period. The global pandemic had immediate effect on the Company from March onwards. We responded quickly and decisively to make changes in the offer, and I am particularly pleased to see the strong performance in casino. Sports betting revenues continued to be impacted in the second quarter by the pandemic as expected, however benefited from the progressive return of football and other sporting events at the end of the quarter. Our business has remained financially robust and resilient to this impact, being both diversified and flexible.

Our key focus areas remain the health and safety of both our employees and the societies in which we operate. Early on, we proactively took actions to enable both a safe and effective working environment for the whole Group and to ensure delivery of products and services to customers with uninterrupted quality.

From March to date, we have seen many changes in habits of how people work, interact, shop and enjoy entertainment, many enabled by advancements in technology and the use of digital devices. We believe the ongoing transition from offline to online has been further accelerated as a consequence of the global lockdowns. This will benefit the strategic direction of our business both short and long term.

In the quarter, we continued executing our strategic priorities, pushing through projects in accordance with the strategic plan. Betsson successfully completed the acquisition of the B2C operation from GiG and remotely onboarded approximately 60 new colleagues. We signed an agreement with Dostal Alley Casino in Colorado to enter the high-potential US market. Initially, we will start with B2C sports betting in the state of Colorado, with the ambition to sell our proprietary sportsbook to B2B customers in the future. In this quarter, we have also taken the first steps into Kenya by partnering with local partners. After the quarter, we have taken further steps to strengthen our position in South America where Betsson has expanded its presence in the only regulated market by acquiring 70% of the Colombian based operator Colbet. This deal will give us access to the Colombian market for online sport betting and casino.

The majority of our employees have been working from home and in the true `One Betsson' spirit, we have all continued striving towards creating the best user experiences. This has been delivered through the full dedication of the teams, enabled by the quality of both our technical infrastructure and digital content. I am enormously proud of and thankful to all our people for their continued hard work and commitment to keeping the business momentum.

During this pandemic, governments have been modelling a range of scenarios of potential impact, several governments took immediate temporary actions on our industry such as either suspending gambling both offline and online or implementing restrictions on marketing. In the beginning of the third quarter, when most countries had removed Corona-related restrictions, Sweden sadly enough implemented restrictions on online casino, without empirical evidence. This measure will unfortunately push even more consumers to play outside of the Swedish regulation.

The immediate outlook is naturally uncertain, however Betsson is in good shape and we are in it for the long term. Our proprietary technology is a strategic advantage, our diversification in markets, verticals and brands makes us resilient to market fluctuations and our financials are rock solid. This makes me optimistic about the prospects for Betsson.'

