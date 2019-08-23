Better Capital PCC : Notice of AGM

23 August 2019

Better Capital PCC Limited

(the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meetings & Extension of BECAP Fund LP ('Fund 1')

The Company announces that on 12 September 2019:

· the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the holders of the ordinary shares in the capital of the 2009 Cell of the Company will be held at 10.00 am;

· the AGM of the holders of the ordinary shares in the capital of the 2012 Cell of the Company will be held at 10.15 am (or, if later, immediately following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the holders of the ordinary shares in the capital of the 2009 Cell of the Company); and

· the AGM of the Company as a whole will be held at 10.30 am (or, if later, immediately following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the holders of the ordinary shares in the capital of the 2012 Cell of the Company).

All of the AGMs will be held at Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey. The Notices for each of the AGMs havetoday been dispatched to all shareholders of the Company.

A copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements of Better Capital PCC Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the Notices of each of the AGMs, together with the Forms of Proxy for use in relation to each of the AGMs, areavailable on the Company's website www.bettercapital.gg and at the National Storage Mechanism http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Extension of Fund 1

As outlined in the Final Results of the Company to 31 March 2019, Fund 1 was formed with a finite life which, following two extensions, ends on 17 December 2019. Having received a comprehensive update from the General Partner of Fund 1 on the short to medium prospects of the remaining investments in Fund 1, m-Hance and Omnico, the Board considers that an extension to the life of Fund 1 by a further 18 months to be appropriate and in the best interests of the 2009 Shareholders.

To that end, an ordinary resolution to confirm the Board's agreement to the proposed extension of Fund 1 from the current termination date of 17 December 2019 to 17 June 2021, with BECAP GP LP (the 'Fund 1 General Partner') consequently receiving additional remuneration from Fund 1 in accordance with the terms of the Fund 1 limited partnership agreement, will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the 2009 Shareholders to be held on 12 September 2019.

The Board considers that an extension to Fund 1s in the best interests of the 2009 Cell Shareholders as a whole and, accordingly, recommend all 2009 Cell Shareholders to vote in favour of the extension of Fund 1 at the AGM.

