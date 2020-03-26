Log in
Better Collective annual report 2019 and change to financial calendar

03/26/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Regulatory Release 10/2020

Better Collective has today published its annual report and sustainability report on its website www.bettercollective.com. 

Better Collective further announces a change in the financial calendar in light of the expected election of a new board member at the upcoming AGM. Reference is made to announcement no. 3, march 11, 2020: Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Todd Dunlap as new board member.

The Interim report January-March 2020 will be published on May 15, 2020.

Contacts

Investor Relations:             Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                 investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). 


Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66,3 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 6,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Duration : Period :
Better Collective A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,02  €
Last Close Price 5,63  €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S-23.47%285
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.84%1 128 281
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.102.98%37 715
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.64%33 918
SEA LIMITED6.51%19 845
SPLUNK INC.-19.14%18 888
