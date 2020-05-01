Log in
Better Collective – Share buyback program
GL
04/30Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q1 report 2020
GL
04/24Better Collective – Share buyback program
GL
News Summary

Better Collective – Share buyback program

05/01/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Regulatory Release 21/2020

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from April 24, 2020 to April 30, 2020:

Date Number of sharesAverage weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)		Amount (SEK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:370,71573.666227,309,176.65
24/04/202011,38389.25791,016,022.68
27/04/202012,48891.68011,144,901.09
28/04/202011,26593.64811,054,945.85
29/04/202012,51791.35021,143,430.45
30/04/202092689.856883,207.40
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:419,29475.726531,751,684.11

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 419,294 treasury shares corresponding to 0.90 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 2,091,298 (SEK 22,828,816) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations:                         Christina Bastius Thomsen             +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                              investor@bettercollective.com

  

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
