Better Collective – Share buyback program

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from April 24, 2020 to April 30, 2020:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted purchase price (SEK per share)
Amount (SEK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
370,715
73.6662
27,309,176.65
24/04/2020
11,383
89.2579
1,016,022.68
27/04/2020
12,488
91.6801
1,144,901.09
28/04/2020
11,265
93.6481
1,054,945.85
29/04/2020
12,517
91.3502
1,143,430.45
30/04/2020
926
89.8568
83,207.40
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
419,294
75.7265
31,751,684.11
Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 419,294 treasury shares corresponding to 0.90 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,
Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 2,091,298 (SEK 22,828,816) remain to be executed under the program.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About Better Collective:
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).