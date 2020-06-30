Log in
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
Better Collective – Share buyback program completed

06/30/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Regulatory Release 33/2020

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from June 26, 2020 to June 30, 2020:

Date Number of sharesAverage weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)		Amount (SEK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:615,34183.172451,179,399.10
26/06/20203,567129.9254463,443.90
29/06/20203,056124.8318381,485.98
30/06/20204,000124.7775499,110.00
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:625,96483.908152,523,438.98

Better Collective A/S holds 508,737 treasury shares corresponding to 1.09 % of the outstanding share capital of the company.

During the period March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020 shares for an amount of EUR 4,811,557 (SEK 52,523,439) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:                         Christina Bastius Thomsen             +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                              investor@bettercollective.com

  

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group