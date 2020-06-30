Better Collective – Share buyback program completed

Regulatory Release 33/2020





On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.



The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from June 26, 2020 to June 30, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 615,341 83.1724 51,179,399.10 26/06/2020 3,567 129.9254 463,443.90 29/06/2020 3,056 124.8318 381,485.98 30/06/2020 4,000 124.7775 499,110.00 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 625,964 83.9081 52,523,438.98

Better Collective A/S holds 508,737 treasury shares corresponding to 1.09 % of the outstanding share capital of the company.

During the period March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020 shares for an amount of EUR 4,811,557 (SEK 52,523,439) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.

