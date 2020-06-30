Better Collective – Share buyback program completed
06/30/2020 | 01:19pm EDT
Regulatory Release 33/2020
On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from June 26, 2020 to June 30, 2020:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted purchase price (SEK per share)
Amount (SEK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
615,341
83.1724
51,179,399.10
26/06/2020
3,567
129.9254
463,443.90
29/06/2020
3,056
124.8318
381,485.98
30/06/2020
4,000
124.7775
499,110.00
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
625,964
83.9081
52,523,438.98
Better Collective A/S holds 508,737 treasury shares corresponding to 1.09 % of the outstanding share capital of the company.
During the period March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020 shares for an amount of EUR 4,811,557 (SEK 52,523,439) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About Better Collective:
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).