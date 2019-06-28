Log in
Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

06/28/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Regulatory release 19/2019

During June, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of June 28, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,260,622 following an issue of 876,784 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 10/2019 “Better Collective establishes strong position in the US market with the acquisition of the RotoGrinders Network” released on 28 May 2019, and Regulatory Release 13/2019 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S” released on 7 June 2019.   

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 876,784 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 8,767.84. As of June 28, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,260,622.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 am CET on June 28, 2019.

Contacts
Investor Relations:              Christina Bastius Thomsen     +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                    investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
