Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory release 19/2019

During June, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of June 28, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,260,622 following an issue of 876,784 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 10/2019 “Better Collective establishes strong position in the US market with the acquisition of the RotoGrinders Network” released on 28 May 2019, and Regulatory Release 13/2019 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S” released on 7 June 2019.

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 876,784 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 8,767.84. As of June 28, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,260,622.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 am CET on June 28, 2019.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

