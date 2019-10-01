Log in
Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Regulatory release 30/2019


During September, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of September 30, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,309,899 following an issue of 49,277 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 25/2019 “Better Collective acquires UK facing sports betting site mybettingsites.co.uk” released on September 2, 2019, and Regulatory Release 26/2019 “Board of Directors issues 49,277 new ordinary shares” released on September 9 2019.   

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 49,277 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S. As of September 30, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,309,899.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2.30 pm CET on October 1, 2019.

Contacts
Investor Relations:              Christina Bastius Thomsen     +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                    investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
