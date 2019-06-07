Log in
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S

06/07/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory release 13/2019


In 2017 and 2018, prior to the listing of Better Collective A/S on Nasdaq Stockholm, the company has issued 719,010 warrants to the current members of the board of directors in Better Collective A/S. The warrants are exercisable in the period between 3 June 2019 and 1 July 2019 at an exercise price of approx. DKK 12.96 per warrant. If the warrants are not exercised on or before 1 July 2019, the warrants will lapse. Reference is made to schedule 1 of the company’s articles of association and page 110 of the prospectus. Better Collective A/S has today exercised an option in the warrant terms to settle 1/3 of the warrants in cash by payment of an amount corresponding to the difference between the closing share price on the date of exercise and the exercise price.

Better Collective A/S has today received exercise notices from the members of the board of directors, including the chairman of the board of directors, exercising all of the issued and outstanding warrants. The exercises have been carried out on the last day of the 30-day trading window following the release of the interim financial report for Q1 of 2019 which applies to employees and members of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S.

As a consequence of the exercise of warrants, Better Collective A/S will during next week issue 479,340 new ordinary shares in the company, equal to shares of a nominal value of EUR 4,793.40. Following the settlement of the exercised warrants in cash and shares, the members of the board of directors in Better Collective A/S will no longer hold warrants in the company.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN (DK0060952240), and be listed and tradeable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 1.16 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

Contacts
Investor Relations:              Christina Bastius Thomsen     +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                    investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6.00 pm CEST on June 7, 2019.

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
