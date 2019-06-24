Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Better Collective A/S    BETCO   DK0060952240

BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary general meeting in Better Collective A/S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Regulatory Release 17/2019


Today on June 24, 2019, an extraordinary general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the proposals from the board of directors to

  • implement a long terms incentive program and to authorise the board of directors to issue warrants to the company’s key employees and executive management; and
  • authorise the board of directors to amend terms of previously issued warrants.

The full proposals were set out in regulatory release 12/2019.

Copenhagen, June 24, 2019

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Contacts
Investor Relations:              Christina Bastius Thomsen     +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                    investor@bettercollective.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4:00 p.m. CET on June 24, 2019.

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
10:01aExtraordinary general meeting in Better Collective A/S
GL
06/21Better Collective expands bank credit facility with Nordea Bank to DKK 600 mi..
GL
06/14BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : Board of Directors issues 876,784 new ordinary shares
AQ
06/13Board of Directors issues 876,784 new ordinary shares
GL
06/08BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S
AQ
06/07Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
GL
06/07Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S
GL
06/07BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S
AQ
06/05Better Collective presents at Redeye Growth Day June 10, 2019
GL
05/31Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 696 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 288 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
P/E ratio 2020 14,42
EV / Sales 2019 5,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 3 290 M
Chart BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Duration : Period :
Better Collective A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100  SEK
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S25.71%364
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.85%918 312
RED HAT6.78%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.39%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.64.14%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About