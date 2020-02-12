Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q4 report 2019
02/12/2020 | 10:15am EST
Better Collective, the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim financial report for the period January 1 – December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 19, 2019, at 8.00 a.m CET.
A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.
About Better Collective Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).