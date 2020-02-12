Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Better Collective A/S    BETCO   DK0060952240

BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q4 report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:15am EST

Better Collective, the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim financial report for the period January 1 – December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 19, 2019, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:            9877437
Denmark:                            +45 32 72 80 42
Sweden:                +46 (0)8 50692180
United Kingdom: +44 (0)8445718892

Webcast link

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.com and the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.


Contacts
Investor Relations:          Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                investor@bettercollective.com


About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
10:15aInvitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q4 report 2019
GL
01/22REDEYE : Better Collective - Betting on 2020 - Adding to our Conviction Buy List
AQ
2019Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S
GL
2019Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
GL
2019Major shareholder announcement - redelivery of shares
GL
2019Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
GL
2019Major shareholder notification regarding reorganization of certain major shar..
GL
2019Better Collective has resolved on a directed new share issue of 4 million sha..
GL
2019Better Collective considers a directed share issue
GL
2019Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66,3 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 6,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 371 M
Chart BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Duration : Period :
Better Collective A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,43  €
Last Close Price 7,99  €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S7.14%405
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.96%1 402 859
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.82%36 569
SPLUNK INC.12.24%26 218
SYNOPSYS12.73%23 818
SEA LIMITED15.22%21 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group