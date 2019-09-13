Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Better Collective A/S    BETCO   DK0060952240

BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issue of warrants to key employees and members of management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Regulatory release 27


The board of directors of Better Collective has on a meeting held on September 13, 2019 resolved to implement the long-term incentive program approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 June 2019 and thereby to issue 1,099,500 warrants to certain key employees and members of management pursuant to the authorisation granted by the aforementioned extraordinary general meeting.

The warrants are issued in accordance with the company's guidelines for incentive-based remuneration and the authorisation set out in section 5.5 and in schedule 4 to the company’s articles of association.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share in the company. The exercise price will be determined as the Volume Weighted Average Share Price of Better Collective’s shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm in the 10 business days to follow from the date of this announcement + 10%.

The warrants will vest over a three or four-year period with 1/3 or 1/4 annually. Vesting of the warrants will further be subject to the Company achieving certain financial targets. In the event that the annual financial vesting targets are not met, the proportional vesting for that period will be reduced with up to 50% percent. If none of the vesting targets have been met, the warrants for that respective period will not vest.  

Further details of the long-term incentive program, including costs, can be found in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting published by the Company on 31 May 2019.

The detailed terms of all warrants issued by the Company can be found in the articles of association on www.bettercollective.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations:           Christina Bastius Thomsen     +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                              investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.40 am CET on September 13, 2019.

About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
11:40aIssue of warrants to key employees and members of management
GL
09/09Board of Directors issues 49,277 new ordinary shares
GL
09/02Better Collective acquires UK facing sports betting site mybettingsites.co.uk
GL
08/26REDEYE : Better Collective - In pole position
AQ
08/21Amendments to terms of previously issued warrants in Better Collective
GL
08/14Major shareholder notification regarding reorganization of holding structure ..
GL
08/14Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
GL
08/14Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2019
GL
08/07Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q2 report 2019
GL
07/23Better Collective acquires US market leading sports betting brands; VegasInsi..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 67,5 M
EBIT 2019 23,2 M
Net income 2019 15,5 M
Debt 2019 39,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Duration : Period :
Better Collective A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,70  €
Last Close Price 7,93  €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S36.18%371
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.39%1 050 022
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.05%30 487
SYNOPSYS63.09%20 648
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.58%18 532
SPLUNK INC8.64%17 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group