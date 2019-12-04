Log in
Major shareholder notification regarding reorganization of certain major shareholders' holding structure

12/04/2019 | 02:00am EST

Regulatory Release 37/2019

Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding certain existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 46,425,179 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, cf. release no 36. 


Reorganization of holding structure of major shareholders
The Company has received notifications that Better Holding 2012 A/S (formerly Bumble Ventures A/S) – the joint holding company of Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, COO of Better Collective, directly holding 4,528,786 shares in the Company – at an extraordinary general meeting held at 8:00 CET on 4 December 2019 has resolved to distribute its entire direct shareholding in the Company as dividends to its two shareholders, J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS. J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS are 100 per cent owned holding companies of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, respectively. The shares distributed as dividends correspond to approximately 9.76 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.
 After receipt of the distribution shares, J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS each holds 12,171,179 shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 26.22 per cent each of the total outstanding shares in the Company, and Better Holding 2012 A/S no longer holds any shares in the Company, neither directly nor indirectly. The restructuring has not resulted in any changes to the ultimate ownership of each of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, each holding approx. 26.53 per cent (including warrants).

Share lending arrangements
Furthermore, Chr. Dam Holding ApS and J. Søgaard Holding ApS have notified the Company of the following lending arrangements with Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland:

  1. Chr. Dam Holding ApS has today lent 2,000,000 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, pursuant to a share lending agreement to facilitate the settlement of the directed share issue, cf. release no 36. The shares are expected to be redelivered to Chr. Dam Holding ApS on 9 December 2019.
  1. J. Søgaard Holding ApS has today lent 2,000,000 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, pursuant to a share lending agreement to facilitate the settlement of the directed share issue, cf. release no 36. The shares are expected to be redelivered to J. Søgaard Holding ApS on 9 December 2019.

After the above-mentioned share lending arrangements, J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS each holds 10,171,179 shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 21.91 per cent each of the total outstanding shares in the Company. As a consequence of the above arrangement, the direct and indirect ownership of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen each amounts to 22.22 per cent (including warrants). 

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com



This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on December 4, 2019.



About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

© GlobeNewswire 2019
