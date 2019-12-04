Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Better Collective A/S    BETCO   DK0060952240

BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:10am EST

Regulatory Release 38/2019

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

Better Collective A/S (the “Company”) has today been informed that Better Holding 2012 A/S (formerly Bumble Ventures A/S), as a consequence of the directed share issue, cf regulatory release no. 36,–  the joint holding company of Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, COO of Better Collective, directly holding 4,528,786 shares in the Company – has resolved to distribute its entire direct shareholding in the Company as dividends to its two shareholders, J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS. J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS are 100 per cent owned holding companies of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, respectively. The restructuring has not resulted in any changes to the ultimate ownership of each of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen.

Further with reference regulatory release 36, the Company has been informed that each of J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS today has lent 2,000,000 shares in the Company to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (as settlement bank in connection with the issue) for onward delivery to investors in the issue.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name
Better Holding 2012 A/S
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard and Christian Rasmussen, executive managers of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Distribution of shares as dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 377,247,873.804,528,786

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-04
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name
Chr. Dam Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Christian Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares as dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 188,623,936.902,264,393

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-04
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name
J. Søgaard Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares as dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 188,623,936.902,264,393

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-04
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name
Chr. Dam Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Christian Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 166,600,0002,000,000

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-04
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  

a) Name
J. Søgaard Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 166,600,0002,000,000

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-04
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Contacts

Investor Relations:                 Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                     investor@bettercollective.com

  

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:10 a.m. CET on December 4, 2019.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
02:10aReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
GL
02:00aMajor shareholder notification regarding reorganization of certain major shar..
GL
12/03Better Collective has resolved on a directed new share issue of 4 million sha..
GL
12/03Better Collective considers a directed share issue
GL
11/29Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S
GL
11/27Better Collective wins Sports Book Affiliate of the Year at Malta Gaming Awar..
GL
11/25Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 115,..
GL
11/20REDEYE : Better Collective - Favorable odds
AQ
11/07Interim report january 1 - September 30, 2019
GL
10/30Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q3 report 2019
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66,5 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 35,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 335 M
Chart BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Duration : Period :
Better Collective A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,85  €
Last Close Price 7,89  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S34.25%371
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.00%1 140 888
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.85%29 505
SPLUNK INC.41.19%22 848
SYNOPSYS60.51%20 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.20%18 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group