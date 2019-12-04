Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release 38/2019

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

Better Collective A/S (the “Company”) has today been informed that Better Holding 2012 A/S (formerly Bumble Ventures A/S), as a consequence of the directed share issue, cf regulatory release no. 36,– the joint holding company of Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, COO of Better Collective, directly holding 4,528,786 shares in the Company – has resolved to distribute its entire direct shareholding in the Company as dividends to its two shareholders, J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS. J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS are 100 per cent owned holding companies of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, respectively. The restructuring has not resulted in any changes to the ultimate ownership of each of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen.

Further with reference regulatory release 36, the Company has been informed that each of J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS today has lent 2,000,000 shares in the Company to Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (as settlement bank in connection with the issue) for onward delivery to investors in the issue.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Better Holding 2012 A/S

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard and Christian Rasmussen, executive managers of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Distribution of shares as dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 377,247,873.80 4,528,786

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-04

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Chr. Dam Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Christian Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares as dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 188,623,936.90 2,264,393

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-04

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

J. Søgaard Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares as dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 188,623,936.90 2,264,393

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-04

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Chr. Dam Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Christian Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Loan of shares to Nordea

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 166,600,000 2,000,000

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-04

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

J. Søgaard Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Loan of shares to Nordea

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 166,600,000 2,000,000

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-04

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:10 a.m. CET on December 4, 2019.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

