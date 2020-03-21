Log in
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S

(BETCO)
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

03/21/2020 | 09:14am EDT

Regulatory release 9/2020

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name  Emmamo ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status Closely associated to Søren Jørgensen, member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  Better Collective A/S
b) LEI 2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
Identification code ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 51.70737
SEK 53.002,550
SEK 54.005,535
SEK 55.30167





d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Aggregated volume 8,989
Price Aggregated price SEK 481,378

e) Date of transaction 2020-03-20
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA


Contacts

Investor Relations:          Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 



About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news on BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
09:14aReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibili..
03/19Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover debt related to ac..
03/17BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging ma..
03/17Better Collective provides extraordinary business update due to COVID-19 situ..
03/13Board of directors issues 297,804 new ordinary shares
03/11Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Todd Dunlap as new board m..
02/28Better Collective acquires leading esports platform HLTV.org
02/25REDEYE : Better Collective - Raising the Bet
02/19Interim report january 1 - December 31, 2019
02/12Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q4 report 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66,3 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 6,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,78x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 245 M
Technical analysis trends BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,02  €
Last Close Price 5,23  €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Søgaard Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Christian Dam Kirk Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Flemming Heise Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Nørgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S-26.02%262
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.90%1 044 691
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.62%30 899
SEA LIMITED-5.52%17 603
SPLUNK INC.-26.35%17 203
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.98%16 525
