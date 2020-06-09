Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  BetterLife Pharma Inc.    NPAT   CA08772P1036

BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC.

(NPAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BetterLife Pharma : Announces OTC Trading Symbol Change to "BETRF" Effective June 9, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FRA: NPAT) is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol from PVOTF to BETRF, effective as of the opening of market trading on June 9, 2020.

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders with relation to the trading symbol change. BetterLife's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CSE: BETR, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRA: NPAT.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high-quality preventive and self-care products to its customers. For further information please visit abetterlifepharma.com.           

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterlife-pharma-announces-otc-trading-symbol-change-to-betrf-effective-june-9-2020-301072524.html

SOURCE BetterLife Pharma Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC.
06/04BETTERLIFE PHARMA : Updates Shareholders on its Proposed Acquisition of Altum
AQ
05/25BETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
05/25BETTERLIFE PHARMA : Secures Lock-Up Agreements From Shareholders of Altum
AQ
05/25BETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trading Halt - BETR
AQ
05/19BETTERLIFE PHARMA : Announces Appointment of Dr. Eleanor Fish, a leading expert ..
AQ
05/15BETTERLIFE PHARMA : announces release of exploratory study on treatment of Covid..
AQ
05/13BETTERLIFE PHARMA : announces Interferon Alpha-2b Covid-19 news regarding its em..
AQ
05/12BETTERLIFE PHARMA : Confirms Re-Pricing of Warrants
AQ
05/11BETTERLIFE PHARMA : Highlights Results from Recent Clinical Reports and Studies ..
AQ
05/07BETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group