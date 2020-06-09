BetterLife Pharma : Announces OTC Trading Symbol Change to "BETRF" Effective June 9, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FRA: NPAT) is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol from PVOTF to BETRF, effective as of the opening of market trading on June 9, 2020.

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders with relation to the trading symbol change. BetterLife's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CSE: BETR, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRA: NPAT.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high-quality preventive and self-care products to its customers. For further information please visit abetterlifepharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

