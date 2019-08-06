Log in
BEVA ENTE

(BEV)
BevCanna: Infused Beverage Experts, CEO Clip Video

08/06/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Emma Andrews, CCO of BevCanna Enterprises, speaks about the company's infused beverages and strategic partnerships.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/bevcanna-infused-beverage-experts/

BevCanna Enterprises is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on August 10 - August 11, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV)

www.bevcanna.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46761


© Newsfilecorp 2019
