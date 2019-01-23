BeWhere Holdings Inc. to Attend Mobile World Congress 2019 and to Speak at the IoT Summit in Barcelona

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) provider of asset tracking and connected sensors solutions, is pleased to announce its plans for the world largest mobile conference, MWC19. The conference takes place in Barcelona from February 24th to the 28th.

The GSMA's Mobile World Congress is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, incorporating a thought-leadership conference that features prominent executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from across the world. BeWhere Inc. attended last year's conference with over 100,007 attendees which facilitated the introduction of prospects, discovered new trends and business cases; and increased awareness for the M-IoT industry and the company through a technology demonstration of a "smart punching bag", which was highlighted on CNN International.

BeWhere's M-IoT technology will once again be featured at the GSMA's Innovation City and Ask the Expert via live demonstrations, to provide an interactive, hands-on display which engages conference attendees and simultaneously showcase the power of M-IoT technology and the Company's devices and solutions. The interactive M-IoT demonstrations include the "Rowing Machine Challenge" and the "Shooting Range Challenge"; which test participants strength and accuracy skills while showcasing the benefits of low-power wide-area connected sensors.

In addition, BeWhere's CEO, Owen Moore, will participate in a panel discussion, with representatives from Nokia, Ericsson and T-Systems, to discuss the value proposition of M-IOT for network infrastructure providers, mobile network operators and device / solution providers. This 8th annual M-IOT Summit on February 24th attracts a broad attendance of influential industry experts.

Orange S.A., one of the largest European telecommunication company, will be BeWhere's local operator partner and will be providing the Company with LTE-M connectivity in Barcelona for the demonstrations and challenges of its M-IoT solutions. Orange is also the most advanced carrier in LPWAN deployment in Europe and has already tested BeWhere's M-IoT solution on both its LTE-M and NB-IoT networks.

"BeWhere devices makes the best use of Orange's LTE-M network and Live Objects platform to provide a low cost and low power solution for monitoring and tracking industrial assets. The solution includes a versatile cloud application that enables rapid launching of proofs of concept and trials for many different IoT use cases", said Luc Savage, VP Devices Enterprise IoT at Orange.

"MWC19 Barcelona, the world largest mobile conference, is the single most important conference the company attends and significantly advance our initiatives with Mobile Network Operators and Mobile Network Infrastructure providers globally," says Owen Moore, CEO. "This conference and our relationship with the GSMA has been an invaluable growth tool given the access it provides. We are thankful to be included and we look forward to seeing everyone at MWC19 Barcelona."

AGENDA

IoT Summit - February 24th from 12:00 to 17:00 at the Hesperia Barcelona Tower Hotel, Gran Via 144, 08907 Panel Mobile IoT - Business Opportunity & Maximising Value with Owen Moore from 14:00 to 14:45

MWC19 - February 25th to 28th at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat 08908

BeWhere's booth is located Hall 4YFN Montjuic Hall M8 Stand 9 Rowing Machine Challenge: GSMA Innovation City, Hall 4, Fira Barcelona Gran Via Shooting Range Challenge: 4YFN, Hall 8, Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, Avinguda de la Reina Maria Cristina, s/n, 08004.



About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

BeWhere sells its products through a worldwide network of distribution and technology companies. BeWhere has secured distribution agreements and technology partnerships with a large roster of companies, including major telecommunications providers, leading vehicle telematics providers and logistic and supply chain management solution providers.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.