Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited    BXPHARMA   BD0453BXPH04

BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(BXPHARMA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beximco Pharmaceuticals : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022.

The drugmaker did not disclose details about the companies.

With several countries across the globe reeling from the virus outbreak, interest in remdesivir has been high as there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Gilead last week received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, after the drugmaker provided data showing the drug had helped COVID-19 patients.

Gilead also said on Tuesday it was negotiating long-term licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries and that it would provide technology to aid the production.

One of Bangladesh's largest drugmakers, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, will start remdesivir production this month, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior company executive.

Remdesivir was previously available only for patients enrolled in clinical trials or those cleared to get the drug under expanded use and compassionate use programs.

Gilead, which has already said it will donate the first 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, also previously said it was focused on making the drug accessible and affordable to as many people as possible upon approval.

Gilead said it was working to build a consortium of manufacturing partners to help maximize global supply of the drug, which requires scarce raw materials and specialized manufacturing capabilities with limited global capacity.

The company also said it was in advanced talks with UNICEF to deliver remdesivir using the agency's distribution networks.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.00% 60.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GILEAD SCIENCES -1.38% 79.14 Delayed Quote.23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LI
10:08aEXCLUSIVE : Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir-COO
RE
10:08aEXCLUSIVE : Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir - C..
RE
02/24BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : announces Commercial Agreement with Mylan
PU
2019BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NOVARTIS : Beximco Pharmaceuticals Acquires U.S. New-Drug Applications From Sand..
DJ
2018BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BDT)
Sales 2020 25 568 M
EBIT 2020 5 495 M
Net income 2020 3 361 M
Debt 2020 11 611 M
Yield 2020 4,12%
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
P/E ratio 2021 6,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 24 617 M
Chart BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 99,90  BDT
Last Close Price 60,70  BDT
Spread / Highest target 96,0%
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nazmul Hassan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ahmed Sohail Fasihur Rahman Chairman
Rabbur Reza Chief Operating Officer
Ali Nawaz Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Salman Fasiur Rahman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED0.00%290
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.66%390 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%298 082
PFIZER, INC.-3.98%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.49%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-15.49%196 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group