Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat® Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $160.00 per share. Of the shares being offered, 250,000 are being offered by Beyond Meat and the remaining 3,000,000 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. Certain of such existing stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price. The gross proceeds to Beyond Meat from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs, are expected to be $40.0 million.  Beyond Meat intends to use the net proceeds received by it from the offering (i) to continue to increase its production and supply capabilities, (ii) to pay for marketing and promotional activities, and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 5, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.  Beyond Meat will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the existing stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies are also acting as book-running managers, and William Blair and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 31, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Investors: 
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
Katie.turner@icrinc.com
Media:
Allison Aronoff
858-735-7344
aaronoff@beyondmeat.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
07:18pBeyond Meat® Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
11:02aWeWork hosts analysts before IPO; debt, lease obligations in focus
RE
06:28aImpossible Foods signs major meat supplier to make its plant-based burgers
RE
06:13aBEYOND MEAT : Impossible Foods, others, use partners to expand
AQ
07/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower As China Trade Deal Hopes Wane And Corporat..
DJ
07/30BEYOND MEAT : reports strong second quarter
AQ
07/30Shares in plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat slide on stock offering
RE
07/30US stocks end slightly lower amid mixed company earnings
AQ
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix
07/30Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless bu..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 1,73 M
Net income 2019 -15,8 M
Finance 2019 286 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -683x
P/E ratio 2020 737x
EV / Sales2019 44,5x
EV / Sales2020 29,9x
Capitalization 11 841 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 151,40  $
Last Close Price 196,76  $
Spread / Highest target -3,44%
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%11 720
NESTLÉ S.A.31.75%306 310
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.92%78 950
DANONE27.17%56 476
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.02%38 843
GENERAL MILLS37.90%32 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group