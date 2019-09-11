Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat : Impossible Foods says China its top priority meat substitute market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The completed plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California

(This September 9 story corrects spelling of chief executive's name to Pat O. Brown, not O'Brown)

The firm has already launched its products in Hong Kong and Macau and now ships to 450 restaurants in Asia, but it wants to boost its presence in the Chinese mainland, where meat production is harder as a result of chronic land and water shortages, Pat O. Brown said.

He said the company was in preliminary talks with potential partners, and was hoping to find enterprises or local governments that would help bring their technology to China once the firm completes the required regulatory processes.

"China is our highest priority for future expansion, full stop," Brown told Reuters on the sidelines of the Fortune Sustainability Forum at Fuxian Lake in southwest China's Yunnan province.

"It is the biggest consumer of meat in the world," he said. "Something like half the growth in meat consumption globally in the past 10 years or so has been in China. Effectively, the place where we can have the greatest impact on our mission is in China."

Impossible Foods' main rival, Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat, has also yet to make a move into China. The foreign firms will also face competition from domestic companies such as Shenzhen-based Whole Perfect Foods.

Brown said Impossible Foods eventually aims to move some production into Asia, with the firm already looking at potential sites. He did not elaborate.

"We wish it was faster but we'll go through it, just as we have in the United States and other places," he said. "I am completely confident that we will make it."

"As soon as we have gone through the process and are welcomed into China by the government, and we have partners to work with, we're going to move as fast as we possibly can," he added.

While China's per capita meat consumption is much lower than the United States, demand has been increasing. It produces about 54 million tonnes of pork a year, about half the world's total.

China's beef production also rose to its highest level in at least 20 years last year at 6.44 million tonnes, and imports have surged. It also buys about 60% of globally traded soybeans to feed its pigs and other livestock.

The government has been trying to address environmental pressures caused by livestock farming, shutting down or relocating large numbers of poorly-managed pig and chicken farms. The state-run China Nutrition Society has even tried - with little success - to encourage the public to eat less meat and dairy.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
06:26aBEYOND MEAT : Impossible Foods says China its top priority meat substitute marke..
RE
05:07aU.S. IPOs hope for stock market volatility reprieve
RE
02:42aU.S. corporate bond, IPO markets heat up as recession fears persist
RE
09/09BEYOND MEAT : Celebrity chef opening vegan fast casual inside Whole Foods
AQ
09/09Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market
RE
09/05Kroger to sell its own plant-based meat products
RE
09/05Kroger Enters Meatless Fray with Store-Branded Patties
DJ
09/05BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/03Burger King to launch meatless 'Rebel Whopper' in Brazil
RE
08/29BEYOND MEAT : CKE, Carl's Jr., Hardee's ... a plant-based love story
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 0,48 M
Net income 2019 -14,6 M
Finance 2019 305 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -535x
P/E ratio 2020 412x
EV / Sales2019 32,8x
EV / Sales2020 20,7x
Capitalization 8 877 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 156,50  $
Last Close Price 146,90  $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%8 877
NESTLÉ S.A.36.59%318 001
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.72%78 352
DANONE29.25%56 899
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-32.71%35 331
GENERAL MILLS40.04%32 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group