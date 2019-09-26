Log in
Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Beyond Meat : McDonald's joins vegan push with Beyond Meat P.L.T

0
09/26/2019 | 06:34am EDT

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week, following major rivals in betting on the growing popularity of plant-based alternative meat.

Shares of Beyond Meat, which have roughly tripled in value since the company launched on the stock market in May, rose about 10% before the bell, while those of McDonald's were flat.

The world's largest burger chain joins Tim Hortons, KFC and Dunkin' Brands in moving ahead with versions of a plant-based addition to their menus using Beyond Meat's patties.

McDonald's already sells plant-based burgers in Germany and Israel in partnership with Nestle, which is also on track to launch its Awesome Burger at retailers and restaurants in the United States.

Nestle launched its plant-based Incredible Burger in April under the Garden Gourmet brand in several European countries. The same month, McDonald’s started selling the patties as “Big Vegan TS” in its 1,500 restaurants in Germany.

"We've been working on our (Beyond Meat PLT) recipe and now we're ready to hear feedback from our customers," McDonald's Vice President of Global Menu Strategy, Ann Wahlgren, said.

The PLT sandwich, which has no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, a key factor for health-conscious diners, will be priced at C$6.49 plus tax in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario, Canada from Monday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 264 M
EBIT 2019 0,43 M
Net income 2019 -15,3 M
Finance 2019 280 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -459x
P/E ratio 2020 436x
EV / Sales2019 30,6x
EV / Sales2020 19,3x
Capitalization 8 358 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 150,70  $
Last Close Price 138,32  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%8 358
NESTLÉ S.A.33.78%311 347
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.87%79 592
DANONE28.11%55 910
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-34.62%34 331
GENERAL MILLS39.11%32 740
