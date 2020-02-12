Log in
BEYOND MEAT, INC.

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
Beyond Meat : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BYND

02/12/2020 | 10:19am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 30, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Beyond Meat investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Beyond Meat class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1764.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee Farms constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (2) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee Farms; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1764.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 282 M
EBIT 2019 3,29 M
Net income 2019 -10,9 M
Finance 2019 257 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -560x
P/E ratio 2020 295x
EV / Sales2019 24,6x
EV / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 7 207 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Sanjay Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.54.95%7 207
NESTLÉ S.A.3.49%320 588
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC6.88%84 357
DANONE-0.38%52 119
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.60%36 647
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.81%32 936
