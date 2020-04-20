Log in
BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
Beyond Meat : Starbucks brings Beyond Meat to China with new plant-based lunch menu

04/20/2020
FILE PHOTO: People sit in a Starbucks cafe in a mall in Beijing

Starbucks Corp said on Monday it would roll out a new plant-based lunch menu in China this week, launching Beyond Meat Inc's products in a country where it is trying to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown.

The world's biggest coffee chain has reopened most of its stores in China, where the outbreak appears to be slowing, and is banking on a slew of new plant-based food and beverage offerings to pull in more curious and environment-conscious diners.

The new lunch menu will feature pastas and lasagna using Beyond Meat's plant-based beef products, and also include dishes from Omnipork, a plant-based pork alternative brand.

Starbucks is also adding non-dairy lattes using oatmilk.

The launch is an important step for Beyond Meat which is looking to expand into Asia, where meat alternative products still have not experienced the popularity boom seen in the United States and parts of Europe.

As part of the launch in China, Beyond Meat said it would establish a Chinese-language website, as well as make use of popular social media channels Weibo and WeChat.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 2.87% 79.12 Delayed Quote.4.66%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.31% 75.32 Delayed Quote.-14.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 467 M
EBIT 2020 13,9 M
Net income 2020 11,3 M
Finance 2020 244 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 424x
P/E ratio 2021 131x
EV / Sales2020 9,66x
EV / Sales2021 6,54x
Capitalization 4 757 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 79,56  $
Last Close Price 76,91  $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Chairman
Sanjay C. Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.4.66%4 757
NESTLÉ S.A.1.20%315 908
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.89%76 460
DANONE-12.58%44 878
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.44%36 774
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-9.21%35 834
