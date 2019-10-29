Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat, Inc.    BYND

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/29 03:28:48 pm
81.66 USD   -22.53%
03:19pBEYOND MEAT : butchered as stock sale ban lifted
RE
02:59pWall St holds steady after S&P hits record
RE
10:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat : butchered as stock sale ban lifted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for Beyond Meat is displayed on a screen during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc plunged more than 20% on Tuesday as investors rushed to cash in after a restriction on selling stock lifted and worries mounted about rising costs and increased competition at the hugely popular plant-based meat producer.

A surge in interest in plant-based burgers, sausages and other meat-lookalikes this year has spurred a doubling in value of the Los Angeles-based company since its stock market launch in May.

However, the restrictions on selling nearly 80% of the company's outstanding shares ended on Monday, and analysts said expectations that some investors would lock in profits were weighing on the stock.

Along with Monday's results release, the company announced the departure of venture capital specialist Gregory Bohlen from its board after more than six years with the company.

Bohlen said neither he nor his firm were selling stock on Tuesday. Bohlen owns 160,000 shares and his venture capital firm Union Growth Venture Partners owned about 735,000 shares after the IPO.

"I might sell a portion of it down the road, but I suspect I'm going to keep Beyond Meat in my portfolio for a really long time."

Similarly, Ray Lane, one of Beyond Meat's first investors who sits on the company's board, said he did not sell his shares and would remain a long-term holder. Lane owned 256,108 shares in Beyond Meat immediately after the IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"There was so much short-selling and lockup pressure on the stock that today was just the perfect storm, but even at $80 or $90 per share, Beyond Meat’s value is still a significant multiple on earnings."

Lane, a former partner at Beyond Meat investor Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, said the venture capital fund distributed about 20% of its original shares to its limited partners. Those partners, including Lane himself, can now decide whether they want to sell the shares. According to Beyond Meat's IPO filing, Kleiner Perkins held around 606,000 common stock at the time of the IPO.

Hamburger Helper maker General Mills, which owned about 164,000 Beyond Meat shares post-IPO, told Reuters its venture capital arm 301 INC is selling its stake. The fund bought Beyond Meat in 2013, a spokeswoman said.

Shares fell as much as 24% to $80.10 on Tuesday - their lowest since May 24, just three weeks after the IPO.

BEYOND THE LOCK-UP

By early afternoon, almost 27 million shares - worth more than $2 billion - were traded, making it the stock's busiest session since the IPO in May.

"What is less apparent, though, is the number of shareholders willing to sell with the stock down well over 50% from its high," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said.

"Either way, putting the lock-up expiry in the past ultimately should incent some investors to start buying the stock again."

At their peak in July, Beyond Meat shares had risen five-fold in value from their debut price of $46 in early May. The stock has since retreated, and closed at $105.41 on Monday, valuing the company at $6.38 billion (£4.96 billion).

The vegan burger maker posted its first ever profit on Monday and raised its full-year sales forecast, but also said it would need to offer more discounts as competition heats up.

At least three Wall Street analysts cut their price target on the stock after the results, with J.P. Morgan's Goldman reducing his target to $138 from $189.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumaker)

By Richa Naidu and Nivedita Balu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
03:19pBEYOND MEAT : butchered as stock sale ban lifted
RE
02:59pWall St holds steady after S&P hits record
RE
10:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
05:37aBEYOND MEAT : Denny's Becomes First In Family Dining To Partner With Beyond Meat..
AQ
02:13aBEYOND MEAT : Shares dip as competition rises
AQ
10/28BEYOND MEAT : raises sales forecast despite competition
AQ
10/28BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
10/28Beyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/28RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : sales falter as Tim Hortons disappoints; share..
RE
10/25Upcoming reports from money-losing unicorns may test Wall Street's patience
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 4,89 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M
Finance 2019 291 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -476x
P/E ratio 2020 292x
EV / Sales2019 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 6 384 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 127,80  $
Last Close Price 105,41  $
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Sanjay Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.0.00%6 370
NESTLÉ S.A.31.18%303 020
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.93%75 583
DANONE19.82%52 978
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-34.08%34 611
GENERAL MILLS28.40%30 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group