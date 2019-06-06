Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:00pm EDT
Vegetarian sausages from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said it expects to more than double its revenue and report breakeven EBITDA this year, betting on the growing demand for plant-based meat substitutes, sending the burger maker's shares up over 21 percent.

The company, the U.S. purveyor of burgers and sausages made from plants, was able to capture a wide audience for its imitation meat patties and sausages that are made ingredients with pea proteins, coconut and canola oil.

The patties, a hit with consumers switching to a "flexitarian" diet, has a feel, smell and taste like real meat.

Beyond Meat's sales have increased five-fold since it began selling its flagship Beyond Burger in 2016. The company is expected to record revenue of $210 million in 2019, with break-even earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Analysts on average were expecting full-year sales of $205 million, and a loss, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, of $10.28 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"We are very conservative and view this as a floor," Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said on a conference call when asked about the revenue forecast. The company does not count customers that are using its products as a part of a testing project.

"As we are entering into additional test and distribution channels and take on new customers, those will be additive to our numbers," Brown said.

The company is also working on making its plant-based products cheaper than animal protein to capture more market share.

Beyond Meat, whose rivals include U.S.-based Impossible Foods, is likely to face increasing competition in the niche market as companies like Nestlé and Tyson Foods ready their own line of products.

"Beyond Meat, right now, does have the first mover advantage," said Megan Brantley, vice president of research at LikeFolio.

The California-based company said net loss widened to $6.6 million in the three months ended March 30, from $5.7 million a year earlier.

First-quarter net revenue came in at $40.2 million, an increase of 215%, the company said. Analysts had expected revenue of $38.9 million.

"Beyond Meat is in a business that could be absolutely incredible," John Gillin, an analyst with Stansberry Research, said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Nivedita Balu and Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
07:00pBEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
RE
04:28pBEYOND MEAT : Plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat beats forecasts in 1Q
AQ
04:17pBEYOND MEAT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04:06pBeyond Meat® Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
11:47aBeyond Meat's home in the meat aisle sparks food fight
RE
06/01BEYOND MEAT : Partners With Zandbergen For Vegan Meat Production In Europe
AQ
05/31BEYOND MEAT : Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival to Feature Plant Based Protein ..
AQ
05/31BEYOND MEAT : to Open Manufacturing Plant in Europe
AQ
05/29BEYOND MEAT : Vegan firm Beyond Meat sizzles as investors hunger for more
AQ
05/28BEYOND MEAT : opens first production plant outside US
AQ
More news
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%6 071
NESTLÉ25.76%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL32.25%74 269
DANONE16.57%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-33.85%34 656
GENERAL MILLS30.66%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About