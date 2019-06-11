Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Beyond Meat : slides after lead underwriter downgrades stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc fell as much as 22% on Tuesday after one of the stock's lead underwriters, J.P. Morgan, downgraded it, saying the exponential growth expected from the plant-based burger was now priced in.

Beyond Meat has surged over 69% in two days since it forecast overall sales in 2019 to more than double.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman cut the stock rating to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and said it was "purely a valuation call".

The stock, which has quadrupled in value since debut in May, is "beyond our price target", he said.

Shares of the company were down 19.8% at $134.9 in mid-day trading, but still well above every Wall Street analysts' price target on the stock.

Goldman raised price target for the second time in three days to $121, after raising it by $23 last Friday on the upbeat forecast.

Beyond Meat's projections also prompted at least three brokerages, including J.P. Morgan's Goldman, to raise their price targets.

Goldman last week wrote that "at some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in Beyond Meat… will be priced in."

"We think this day has arrived," his latest note said.

Separately, Beyond Meat said on Tuesday it would start selling a new version of its flagship vegan burgers, which look and cook more like traditional beef, as it battles for space in the meat section of U.S. grocery stores.

The launch of its meatier burger comes as it prepares to compete against new launches from Nestle, Tyson Foods Inc and Impossible Foods.

The new burgers imitate the marbling effect, or the streaks of fat, seen in red meat, and also have a texture that mimics the chewiness and juiciness of beef.

The California-based company has been focused on getting more meat eaters to pick up its products, saying they are more sustainable and better for the environment.

The new burgers are made with blended pea, mung bean and rice proteins that give a more fibrous texture, compared to the company's previous recipe which included pea protein, coconut and canola oil.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
05:36pBEYOND MEAT : slides after lead underwriter downgrades stock
RE
05:32pCANADA WELL-POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FR : Beyond Meat founder
AQ
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 6-day Win Streak As Stocks Fail To Defend Early Ga..
DJ
09:01aJust in Time for Summer, the New, Meatier Beyond Burger™ Heads to Groce..
GL
08:36aBEYOND MEAT : Is Beyond Meat overcooked?
AQ
01:12aBEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
AQ
12:35aBEYOND MEAT : Alternative meat seen as potentially juicy business
AQ
06/10BEYOND MEAT : Alternative meat seen as potentially juicy business
AQ
06/07BEYOND MEAT : top choice for Wall Street after bullish results
RE
06/07BEYOND MEAT : Opening Bell 6.7.19
AQ
More news
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%6 071
NESTLÉ27.07%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.37%74 269
DANONE18.03%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.58%34 656
GENERAL MILLS31.84%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About