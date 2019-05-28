Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat Inc    BYND

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beyond Meat : to start plant-based meats production in Europe next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:08am EDT
The company logo and trading information for Beyond Meat is displayed on a screen during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Vegan burger maker Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday it would begin making its plant-based meats in Europe next year, in an effort to expand production outside the United States.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company, which has actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates among its investors, rose more than 7% after J.P. Morgan called the company's potential for growth "extraordinary".

The growth opportunities for Beyond Meat come from younger, health-conscious consumers choosing vegan or vegetarian diets, resulting in a surge in popularity for plant-based meat substitutes from companies like Beyond Meat and its main rival Impossible Foods.

The two companies are competing to get their versions of vegan burgers in North American fast food chains, with Beyond Meat supplying Tim Hortons and Carl Jr., while Burger King sells Impossible Food's patty in its Whopper sandwich.

Beyond Meat's new production facility in the Netherlands, set up by meat distributor Zandbergen, will give it an edge over its competitors in Europe where the market for vegan "meats" is even younger than the United States.

"Localized production is expected to reduce the brand's transportation footprint, while increasing the speed in which Beyond Meat can get products to customers across Europe," the company said.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman estimated the total addressable market for plant-based meat to be worth $100 billion in 15 years, with Beyond Meat taking a 5% share.

Goldman said Beyond Meat's annual sales could ultimately exceed $5 billion, compared with $88 million last year, and expects the company to partner with at least one more major fast-food chain by the end of 2019.

Beyond Meat, whose shares have now risen 85% since their market debut earlier this month, partnered with Zandbergen to distribute its products in restaurants and retailers across Europe last year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC 7.95% 85.8101 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.99% 127.56 Delayed Quote.24.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
11:20aBEYOND MEAT : opens first production plant outside US
AQ
11:08aBEYOND MEAT : to start plant-based meats production in Europe next year
RE
07:59aBEYOND MEAT : reg; Enters Into Partnership With Zandbergen World's Finest Meat t..
AQ
05/20BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/20BEYOND MEAT : Appoints Teri L. Witteman as General Counsel and Secretary
AQ
05/20BEYOND MEAT : reg; to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 6, 201..
AQ
05/20BEYOND MEAT : Impossible Foods debuts meatless sausage at Little Caesars
AQ
05/17BEYOND MEAT : Tim hortons to add 100% plant-based beyond meat breakfast sandwich..
AQ
05/15BEYOND MEAT : Impossible Foods' $300 Million Haul Ahead Of IPO Good News To Form..
AQ
05/15BEYOND MEAT : Quebec cattle farmers want Beyond Meat to stop marketing itself as..
AQ
More news
Chart BEYOND MEAT INC
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%4 645
NESTLÉ24.65%303 214
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.23%75 090
DANONE16.99%55 221
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.72%37 937
GENERAL MILLS35.62%31 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About