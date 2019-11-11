Log in
Burger King picks Unilever to make plant-based Whoppers in Europe

11/11/2019 | 07:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of U.S. fast food group Burger King is seen at a restaurant in Bruettisellen

Burger King on Monday rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper burger in 25 European countries, using patties made by Unilever Plc to strengthen its foothold in the exploding market for plant-based food served in restaurant chains.

Heightened concerns about health and the environmental impact of industrial animal farming are pushing plant-based proteins into restaurant menus and chilled meat aisles in stores. Companies from Beyond Meat Inc to Impossible Foods Inc are competing fiercely for deals with fast-food makers, as plant-based mania spreads across Europe and the United States.

Unilever's meat-free brand The Vegetarian Butcher, which had yet to strike a deal with a major restaurant chain, will supply patties for the "Rebel Whopper" to over 2,500 stores in countries including Germany, Spain, Poland and Italy. The burgers will be Burger King's biggest ever product launch in Europe.

Demand for plant-based products has increased over the last couple of years and trying to meet that is crucial, said David Shear, who heads Burger King operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Shear said in an interview that this initial rollout would eventually expand elsewhere in the region.

The Rebel Whopper will be priced similarly to its beef counterpart in Europe - a departure from the norm in North America, where plant-based burgers typically cost $1-$1.50 more than meat patties. For instance, the plant-based Whopper that Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods makes for Burger King costs $5.59, vs. $4.19 for a beef Whopper. The company, which is owned by Brazilian-controlled 3G Capital via its majority stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc said prices may vary between franchises.

Restaurant Brands said last month that the Impossible Whopper had become one of Burger King's most successful launches ever.

Burger King began testing a different version of the Rebel Whopper in Sweden this summer, tying up with Dutch faux meat maker Vivera BV. That contract will eventually be transferred to Unilever, Shear said. Burger King this month starts selling another plant-based Rebel Whopper throughout Brazil, made by meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods in partnership with commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co.

By Richa Naidu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -3.95% 76.79 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS 1.72% 11.24 End-of-day quote.101.47%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.44% 67.5 Delayed Quote.27.23%
UNILEVER PLC -1.33% 4613 Delayed Quote.13.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 4,80 M
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -422x
P/E ratio 2020 175x
EV / Sales2019 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,57x
Capitalization 4 889 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110,08  $
Last Close Price 80,73  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Sanjay Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.0.00%4 889
NESTLÉ S.A.30.48%304 894
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.23%75 188
DANONE20.14%53 492
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.68%40 469
GENERAL MILLS34.82%31 713
