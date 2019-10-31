Log in
BEYOND MEAT, INC.

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Even after Lyft beat, Wall Street pummels former unicorns

0
10/31/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Wall Street pummeled shares of companies including Lyft, Uber Technologies, SmileDirectClub and Slack Technologies on Thursday as investors grew more sour on money-losing former startups that listed their shares this year in hyped-up IPOs.

Lyft tumbled 5% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results late on Wednesday, while Pinterest dropped 2% ahead of its report after the bell.

Uber slumped 7%, bringing its decline since its May initial public offer to 30%. SmileDirectClub also fell 5%, extending the loss since its IPO last month to 49%, despite a wave of "buy" ratings this month from investment banks involved in listing the company, which sells plastic teeth aligners, a rival to traditional braces, directly to customers.

Crowdstrike Holdings, Beyond Meat and Slack each fell 3% or more.

The day's selling in those stocks reflects investors' growing distaste for a wave of high-profile companies that went public this year, many of them cloaked in the trappings of technology companies worthy of the highest valuations, despite being unprofitable.

"There's an utter lack of appetite for unprofitable tech companies," said Joel Kulina, senior vice president of institutional cash equities at Wedbush Securities. "People just want the year to end, and protect any profits they have, and not try to catch any falling knives."

Underscoring Wall Street's increasing selectiveness, Lyft's stock fell after it said higher-than-expected third-quarter revenues and an improved outlook showed it was well on its way to profitability by the end of 2021.

Uber, Lyft's larger rival, is expected to post a 25% increase in revenue to $3.69 billion and a loss of $1.45 billion when it reports on Monday. For full 2019, analysts expect revenue growth of 24%, down from 42% growth in 2018.

Online scrapbook company Pinterest is up 32% since its April IPO, making it among the more successful of this year's series of IPOs from "unicorns" - rare startups valued at over $1 billion. It is trading at almost 10 times expected revenue, according to Refinitiv, a high valuation common among the group.

Due to report after Thursday's stock market close, Pinterest was expected by analysts to post a quarterly non-GAAP net loss of $27.6 million.

Plant burger seller Beyond Meat last Monday reported its first-ever net profit and raised its full-year sales forecast, but its shares have fallen 19% since then. The stock has been hurt in part by the lifting of a restriction on insiders and employees selling their shares, which are still up 243% since Beyond Meat's May IPO. Analysts on average expect Beyond Meat to lose more money over the next two quarters.

Unprofitable U.S. companies holding IPOs this year have had a median stock loss of 2%, compared to a median increase of 4% for profitable companies that held IPOs, according to a Reuters analysis. The S&P 500 has grown 21% in 2019.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -3.31% 85.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. -3.20% 49.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 26962.84 Delayed Quote.16.54%
LYFT, INC. -5.37% 41.6705 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8061.403432 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.41% 8267.659091 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3028.75 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 4,80 M
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -465x
P/E ratio 2020 192x
EV / Sales2019 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 5 384 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 110,82  $
Last Close Price 88,89  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Sanjay Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.0.00%5 384
NESTLÉ S.A.31.25%308 522
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.98%74 914
DANONE21.64%53 909
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-33.78%34 770
GENERAL MILLS30.23%30 649
