Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat, Inc.    BYND

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Deadline: March 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Beyond Meat securities between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bynd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee Farms constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (2) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee Farms; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bynd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Beyond Meat you have until March 30, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
03:03pINVESTOR ALERT - BEYOND MEAT, INC. ( : March 30, 2020
BU
03/05BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05BEYOND MEAT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/03Impossible Foods cuts prices of plant-based meat sold to distributors
RE
03/03Plant-Based Meat Makers Compete on Price-Update
DJ
03/03Plant-Based Meat Makers Compete on Price
DJ
02/28Beyond Meat, Dell fall; 3M, Forty Seven rise
AQ
02/27Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares..
RE
02/27BEYOND MEAT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27BEYOND MEAT : Business Highlights
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 519 M
EBIT 2020 24,0 M
Net income 2020 21,0 M
Finance 2020 250 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 284x
P/E ratio 2021 136x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2021 7,66x
Capitalization 5 917 M
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,73  $
Last Close Price 96,09  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Chairman
Sanjay Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.27.10%5 917
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.47%311 385
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.09%79 758
DANONE-17.51%44 755
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.26%33 126
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.33%32 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group