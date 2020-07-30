Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat, Inc.    BYND

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Impossible Foods to sell plant-based burgers in 2,100 Walmart stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

July 30 (Reuters) - Impossible Foods' flagship burgers will be sold at more than 2,100 Walmart Inc stores in the United States, the plant-based meat maker said on Thursday, as it tries to boost its retail presence in the face of subdued sales to restaurants due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which also partnered with supermarket chain Kroger Co in May, said its products would now be available at more than 8,000 U.S. retail stores, marking a 50-fold increase in its retail footprint in less than six months.

Impossible Foods and rival Beyond Meat Inc have recently struck high-profile deals with several restaurant chains, including Subway and Yum Brands Inc, but have had to arrive at new strategies to stay afloat.

In June, Impossible started selling its burgers online in the United States through its website after beef prices shot up as the pandemic forced several meat plants to shutter. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -2.70% 123.27 Delayed Quote.67.57%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 142.075 End-of-day quote.-3.18%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.39% 101.85 End-of-day quote.-18.64%
WALMART INC. -0.69% 129.7676 Delayed Quote.9.97%
YUM BRANDS -3.49% 91.5 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
12:28pImpossible Foods to sell plant-based burgers in 2,100 Walmart stores
RE
07/22Beyond Meat® Announces Partnership With the Social Change Fund to Fight Racia..
GL
07/22BEYOND MEAT : reg; brings latest iteration of the Beyond Burger® to Canada, avai..
AQ
07/21Beyond Meat® to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 202..
GL
07/17BEYOND MEAT : KFC heads west for latest Beyond Chicken offering
AQ
07/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/15Beyond Meat to sell plant-based patties Brazil, world's No. 3 beef consumer
RE
07/15Group Invests in Oat-Milk Firm -- WSJ
DJ
07/14Oat-Milk Company Oatly Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group -- Update
DJ
07/14Oat-Milk Company Oatly Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including O..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 11,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 753x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 884 M 7 884 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 108,74 $
Last Close Price 126,68 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Chairman
Sanjay C. Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.67.57%7 884
NESTLÉ S.A.5.63%337 220
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.10%81 066
DANONE-18.46%46 053
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 461
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.18%39 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group