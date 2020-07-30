Impossible Foods to sell plant-based burgers in 2,100 Walmart stores

July 30 (Reuters) - Impossible Foods' flagship burgers will
be sold at more than 2,100 Walmart Inc stores in the
United States, the plant-based meat maker said on Thursday, as
it tries to boost its retail presence in the face of subdued
sales to restaurants due to the coronavirus crisis.
The company, which also partnered with supermarket chain
Kroger Co in May, said its products would now be
available at more than 8,000 U.S. retail stores, marking a
50-fold increase in its retail footprint in less than six
months.
Impossible Foods and rival Beyond Meat Inc have
recently struck high-profile deals with several restaurant
chains, including Subway and Yum Brands Inc, but have
had to arrive at new strategies to stay afloat.
In June, Impossible started selling its burgers online in
the United States through its website after beef prices shot up
as the pandemic forced several meat plants to shutter.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)