Beyond Meat Inc

BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
  Report  
News 


KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings

08/26/2019 | 09:19am EDT
A guest wears a hat during the Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant, the latest fast-food chain trying new options to attract vegan diners.

The quick-service restaurant will roll out its vegan menu items nationally based on the customer feedback from the Atlanta test, Yum said.

Yum is the latest big-chain restaurant jumping on the vegan bandwagon, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus to add new options for vegans and 'flexitarians'.

Plant-based meat alternatives have seen booming interest from consumers and restaurants, supporting startups like Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods, and even sparking interest from veteran meat companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Foods.

Beyond Meat has already partnered with sandwich chain Subway, Del Taco Restaurant Inc, Carl's Jr, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc and Restaurant Brand International's Tim Hortons.

KFC, known for its fried chicken, will be serving the six or 12-piece combo plant-based nugget meals for $6.49 and $8.49 and boneless wings for $6 and $12.

Beyond Meat's shares rose about 4% before the bell. The stock has risen more than three-fold since it went public in May.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC -2.74% 146.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC -0.63% 11 Delayed Quote.10.11%
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC -1.27% 82.11 Delayed Quote.28.06%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC -0.13% 100.23 Delayed Quote.40.54%
