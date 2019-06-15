Log in
BEYOND MEAT INC

(BYND)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/14 04:00:00 pm
151.48 USD   +7.14%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
06/14Chicken producer Perdue enters crowded plant-based meat market
RE
06/14LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/15/2019

Dish Network is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department says Sprint and T-Mobile US must sell to save their $26 billion merger.

Three pharmaceutical firms sued the federal government to block a proposal requiring drugmakers to include the list price of prescription medicines in TV ads.

American shoppers increased their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy.

Index funds are about to put nearly $1 billion into the recent crop of initial public offerings that includes Uber, Lyft and Beyond Meat.

Facebook said it is increasing its global ad spending to rebuild trust after a series of privacy missteps and other controversies.

The VA advised its facilities not to use injectable amniotic tissue products, including those made by MiMedx, for the most common uses.

U.S. stocks slipped in quiet trading, with the Dow and S&P 500 off 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Chewy's shares soared 59% in the online pet-product seller's NYSE debut.

The UAW suffered another defeat in its bid to organize Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC 7.14% 151.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 26089.61 Delayed Quote.11.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 7479.111452 Delayed Quote.18.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.52% 7796.658954 Delayed Quote.17.44%
S&P 500 -0.16% 2886.98 Delayed Quote.15.35%
Latest news on BEYOND MEAT INC
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Executive Chairman
Stephanie Pullings Hart Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Raymond J. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT INC0.00%6 071
NESTLÉ27.07%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.52%74 269
DANONE17.90%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.58%34 656
GENERAL MILLS36.08%30 323
