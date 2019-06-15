What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Dish Network is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department says Sprint and T-Mobile US must sell to save their $26 billion merger.

Three pharmaceutical firms sued the federal government to block a proposal requiring drugmakers to include the list price of prescription medicines in TV ads.

American shoppers increased their spending in May, providing critical fuel for the U.S. economy.

Index funds are about to put nearly $1 billion into the recent crop of initial public offerings that includes Uber, Lyft and Beyond Meat.

Facebook said it is increasing its global ad spending to rebuild trust after a series of privacy missteps and other controversies.

The VA advised its facilities not to use injectable amniotic tissue products, including those made by MiMedx, for the most common uses.

U.S. stocks slipped in quiet trading, with the Dow and S&P 500 off 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Chewy's shares soared 59% in the online pet-product seller's NYSE debut.

The UAW suffered another defeat in its bid to organize Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory.