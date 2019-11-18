Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bezant Resources Plc    BZT   GB00B1CKQD97

BEZANT RESOURCES PLC

(BZT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 03:54:02 am
0.195 GBp   -9.30%
04:00aBEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
11/13BEZANT RESOURCES : Update re disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
10/30BEZANT RESOURCES : Result of General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bezant Resources : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:00am EST

18 November 2019

Bezant Resources Plc

('Bezant' or the 'Company')

Completion of Disposal of 80% of the Company's interest in the Mankayan Copper-Gold project, Philippines, to MMIH (Singapore)

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce, further to its announcement of 13 November 2019, that it has now issued the shares in Asean Copper Investments Limited ('Asean Copper') to MMJV pursuant to the terms the Transaction Agreement and completed the disposal transaction, such that MMJV now holds 80 per cent. of the issued share capital of Asean Copper.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular dated 11 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Bezant Resources plc

Laurence Read

Chief Executive Officer

Colin Bird

Executive Chairman

Strand Hanson Limited (Nomad)

James Harris / Matthew Chandler / James Bellman

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

Jon Belliss

or visit http://www.bezantresources.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 9923

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9400

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Bezant Resources plc published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 08:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZANT RESOURCES PLC
04:00aBEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
11/13BEZANT RESOURCES : Update re disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
10/30BEZANT RESOURCES : Result of General Meeting
PU
10/07BEZANT RESOURCES : Proposed Disposal of 80% of Mankayan project
PU
09/30BEZANT RESOURCES : Interim Results for Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
07/15BEZANT RESOURCES : EIA Baseline Study Completed, Mankayan Cu Project
PU
07/10BEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of Exploration Review - Buffalo Project
PU
05/24BEZANT RESOURCES : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/21BEZANT RESOURCES : gets the go-ahead for further exploration work at Eureka
AQ
05/20BEZANT RESOURCES : Updated EIA Approvals Granted for Eureka Project
PU
More news
Chart BEZANT RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Bezant Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZANT RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Thomas Martin Read CEO, Executive Director & Communications Officer
Colin Bird Executive Chairman
Ronnie Bongon Siapno Independent Non-Executive Director
Evan Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZANT RESOURCES PLC86.96%3
BHP GROUP7.54%120 809
RIO TINTO PLC11.38%90 539
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.58%32 490
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.87%21 505
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.41%9 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group