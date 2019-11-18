Bezant Resources : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project

18 November 2019

Bezant Resources Plc

('Bezant' or the 'Company')

Completion of Disposal of 80% of the Company's interest in the Mankayan Copper-Gold project, Philippines, to MMIH (Singapore)

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce, further to its announcement of 13 November 2019, that it has now issued the shares in Asean Copper Investments Limited ('Asean Copper') to MMJV pursuant to the terms the Transaction Agreement and completed the disposal transaction, such that MMJV now holds 80 per cent. of the issued share capital of Asean Copper.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular dated 11 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Bezant Resources plc Laurence Read Chief Executive Officer Colin Bird Executive Chairman Strand Hanson Limited (Nomad) James Harris / Matthew Chandler / James Bellman Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Jon Belliss or visit http://www.bezantresources.com Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 9923 Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494 Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9400

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.