BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORPO

(BEZQ)
Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report - Extension of tax decision

10/03/2019 | 04:09am EDT

Immediate Report 

Extension of Tax Decision

Tel Aviv, Israel - October 3, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), today provided an immediate report further to the Company's report of September 18, 2016, regarding a tax decision in an agreement that included the preliminary approval of the Tax Authority for the merger of DBS Satellite Services (1998) ('DBS') with the Company in accordance with the provisions of section 103B of the Income Tax Ordinance. The decision stated that the approval was valid until December 31, 2019 ('Tax Decision').

On October 2, 2019, the Company received a letter from the Tax Authority that, at the Company's request, the Tax Decision was extended for one year until December 31, 2020.

For this purpose, see also Note 7.5 to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year 2018 and Note 6 to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2019.

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:08:07 UTC
