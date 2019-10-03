Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report - Extension of tax decision

Immediate Report

Extension of Tax Decision

Tel Aviv, Israel - October 3, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), today provided an immediate report further to the Company's report of September 18, 2016, regarding a tax decision in an agreement that included the preliminary approval of the Tax Authority for the merger of DBS Satellite Services (1998) ('DBS') with the Company in accordance with the provisions of section 103B of the Income Tax Ordinance. The decision stated that the approval was valid until December 31, 2019 ('Tax Decision').

On October 2, 2019, the Company received a letter from the Tax Authority that, at the Company's request, the Tax Decision was extended for one year until December 31, 2020.

For this purpose, see also Note 7.5 to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year 2018 and Note 6 to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2019.

