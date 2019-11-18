Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORPO

(BEZQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Israel's Bezeq Tel third quarter profit slips, headed for big loss in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 01:57am EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv

Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a slightly bigger than expected decline in quarterly profit, and reiterated it was on track for a large 2019 loss after two major write-downs in its business units.

Israel's largest telecoms group, which is the process of a change in ownership, said on Monday it earned 191 million shekels ($55 million) in the third quarter, compared with 234 million a year earlier. Bezeq attributed the decline mainly to higher financing expenses.

Revenue slipped 2.3 percent to 2.25 billion shekels.

Bezeq was forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts to post net profit of 198 million shekels on revenue of 2.23 billion.

The company maintained its 2019 forecast of a net loss of 1.1 billion shekels.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD -1.51% 612 Delayed Quote.-72.16%
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED 1.59% 287 Delayed Quote.-21.37%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.14% 3.8394 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMU
01:57aIsrael's Bezeq Tel third quarter profit slips, headed for big loss in 2019
RE
11/13BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION C : quaterly earnings release
10/03BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report - Extension of tax decision
PU
10/02BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report - Early repayment of loans
PU
09/22BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Petition to approve class actio..
PU
09/22BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Work stoppage at Pelephone
PU
09/22BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response ..
PU
09/04Israel's Bezeq Telecom fined for blocking rivals' fibre networks
RE
09/02BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Announcement by the State Prose..
PU
08/05BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Co..
PU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 8 946 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 -906 M
Debt 2019 7 785 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,11x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 7 937 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,53  ILS
Last Close Price 2,87  ILS
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Yali Rothenberg Chief Financial Officer
Yaakov Zano VP-Information Technology & Network
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-21.37%2 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.85%246 121
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.89%91 236
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.52%79 603
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 265
BCE INC.18.93%43 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group