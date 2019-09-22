Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : Immediate Report - Petition to approve class action

Immediate Report

Petition to Approve Class Action

Tel Aviv, Israel - September 22, 2019- Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that the Company received a petition to approve a claim as a class action filed against the Company and against another service provider ('the Defendants') in the Jerusalem District Court.

The petition concerns the entitlement of certain groups (such as the elderly and the disabled) to discounts on payments for vital services that the Defendants provide them due to their severe socioeconomic situation. In this connection, it is argued that the Defendants are doing nothing to honor the rights of these people, create difficulties for them and do not credit them for over-payments.

The definition of the groups in whose name the class action is being made is anyone entitled to a reduced payment to one of the Defendants but has paid in full over the 7 years preceding submission of the petition without exercising their entitlement, and those who presently pay a reduced amount but have not received a retroactive refund of differences for the entire period of their entitlement.

According to the estimate of the claimant, the amount of the class action claim against the Company is NIS 90 million.

The Company is studying the petition and at this point is unable to assess its chances.

