Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response to the Company's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Immediate Supplementary Report

State's Response to the Company's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation

Tel Aviv, Israel - September 22, 2019- Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that further to the Company's Immediate Report dated February 14, 2019 concerning the Company's petition to the High Court to cancel the structural separation applied to the Company, to the description in section 1.7.2.1 of the Chapter on the Description of the Company's Business in the Company's 2018 Periodic Report and to the update of this section in the Company's Periodic Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 concerning the structural separation, a Supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided.

On September 19, 2019 the State filed its response to the petition. In the State's response it is argued that the petition should be dismissed out of hand since the petition is premature, prior to completion of the examination of the issue of structural separation by the special professional team appointed for the purpose by the Director General of the Ministry of Communications.

It is also argued that the petition should be dismissed in its own right in the absence of any cause for judicial intervention in the matter, and since the behavior and decisions of the Ministry of Communications and of the Minister of Communications are very reasonable and are in the broad area of professional discretion granted the Ministry of Communications in matters of this sort; the discretion of the Minister of Communications is not bound by the policy document concerning expansion of competition in the field of fixed-line communications - the wholesale market (which includes consideration of the matter of cancellation of the structural separation), in which it was explicitly stipulated that there must be an examination of the development of the wholesale market and the possibility that this might harm competition or the public interest, as was done. It is also argued that the Company in any case has not complied with the terms and principles laid out in the policy document and the provisions of the regulations set for its implementation in all matters related to the advancement and development of reform of the wholesale market.

A date has not yet been set for a hearing on the petition.

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 16:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
12:57pBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Petition to approve class actio..
PU
12:57pBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Work stoppage at Pelephone
PU
12:52pBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response ..
PU
09/04Israel's Bezeq Telecom fined for blocking rivals' fibre networks
RE
09/02BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Announcement by the State Prose..
PU
08/05BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Co..
PU
08/05BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Recommendation for setting stan..
PU
07/29BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report - Possible Decline in Value of Su..
PU
07/25BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Immediate Report Recommendation for setting maximu..
PU
06/16BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Approval to renew officers' l..
PU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 8 999 M
EBIT 2019 1 768 M
Net income 2019 1 013 M
Debt 2019 7 975 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -315x
P/E ratio 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 5 951 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,67  ILS
Last Close Price 2,15  ILS
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Yali Rothenberg Chief Financial Officer
Erez Hasdai Acting Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD-41.04%1 691
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.69%249 359
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP16.22%87 718
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.77%80 239
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 982
BCE INC.18.10%43 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group