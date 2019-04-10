Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : – Immediate Report – Notice from Internet Gold-Golden Lines and B Communications

Immediate Report

Notice from Internet Gold - Golden Lines and B Communications

Tel Aviv, Israel - April 10, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that the Company received notice from Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. and B Communications Ltd., the indirect controlling shareholders of the Company, whereby they received an investment proposal from the Searchlight Group, which is attached to this report.

Click here for Searchlight proposal

