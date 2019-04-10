Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD

(BEZQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : – Immediate Report – Notice from Internet Gold-Golden Lines and B Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Immediate Report

Notice from Internet Gold - Golden Lines and B Communications

Tel Aviv, Israel - April 10, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that the Company received notice from Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. and B Communications Ltd., the indirect controlling shareholders of the Company, whereby they received an investment proposal from the Searchlight Group, which is attached to this report.

Click here for Searchlight proposal

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 10:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
06:03aBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : – Immediate Report – Notice from Inter..
PU
04/08BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Midroog affirms Aa2.il credit..
PU
04/08BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Removal of the issue of a cap..
PU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 9 102 M
EBIT 2019 1 806 M
Net income 2019 1 085 M
Debt 2019 8 291 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 7,96
P/E ratio 2020 7,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 7 223 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,35  ILS
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Yali Rothenberg Chief Financial Officer
Erez Hasdai Acting Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD-28.44%2 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.88%244 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.14%80 567
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.00%80 307
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 877
ORANGE4.98%44 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About