MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd

BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD (BEZQ)
News 
News

Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : - Press Release - Izak Ben Eliezer appointed VP Technologies & Network

08/23/2018 | 08:44am CEST

Izak Ben Eliezer Appointed Bezeq VP Technologies & Network

Tel Aviv, Israel - August 23, 2018 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today the appointment of Izak Ben Eliezer to be Vice President Technologies & Network. Ben Eliezer will start in the position on October 1 and will replace Yaki Zano, who announced his resignation a month and a half ago.

Ben Eliezer has over 25 years' experience in the Israeli telecommunications market. He is an alumnus of the Bezeq College, holds an MBA and a BA summa cum laude in Economics and Business Administration, all from the Hebrew University. The last two and a half years Ben Eliezer has served as the CEO of Bezeq Online, a Bezeq subsidiary that operates service centers and has 1,800 employees. Previously he managed the telecommunications company XPhone for five years. Prior to that he served in a range of managerial positions in the Bezeq Group, from a field engineer to Business Development Manager at Bezeq International.

Ben Eliezer's enormous experience in a variety of positions in the telecoms field and his in-depth knowledge of the Israeli telecommunications market, together with a broad commercial vision, will all greatly assist Bezeq to address the major technological challenges facing the Company.

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:41:11 UTC
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 9 495 M
EBIT 2018 1 866 M
Net income 2018 1 009 M
Debt 2018 8 867 M
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
P/E ratio 2019 9,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 10 850 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00  ILS
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yaakov Paz CEO, VP & Manager-Business Division
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Allon Raveh Chief Financial Officer
Yaakov Zano VP-Information Technology & Network
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD-24.67%2 998
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.74%226 885
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.20%94 931
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.46%77 128
TELEFONICA-9.65%44 132
ORANGE-0.79%43 874
