Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : - Press Release - Izak Ben Eliezer appointed VP Technologies & Network

Izak Ben Eliezer Appointed Bezeq VP Technologies & Network

Tel Aviv, Israel - August 23, 2018 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today the appointment of Izak Ben Eliezer to be Vice President Technologies & Network. Ben Eliezer will start in the position on October 1 and will replace Yaki Zano, who announced his resignation a month and a half ago.

Ben Eliezer has over 25 years' experience in the Israeli telecommunications market. He is an alumnus of the Bezeq College, holds an MBA and a BA summa cum laude in Economics and Business Administration, all from the Hebrew University. The last two and a half years Ben Eliezer has served as the CEO of Bezeq Online, a Bezeq subsidiary that operates service centers and has 1,800 employees. Previously he managed the telecommunications company XPhone for five years. Prior to that he served in a range of managerial positions in the Bezeq Group, from a field engineer to Business Development Manager at Bezeq International.

Ben Eliezer's enormous experience in a variety of positions in the telecoms field and his in-depth knowledge of the Israeli telecommunications market, together with a broad commercial vision, will all greatly assist Bezeq to address the major technological challenges facing the Company.

