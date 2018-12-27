Title: Bezeq - Immediate Supplementary Report - Extension of wholesale market payments

Immediate Supplementary Report

Extension of Wholesale Market Payments

Tel Aviv, Israel - December 27, 2018 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that further to the immediate report of the Company dated November 12, 2018 regarding a hearing for the extension of the validity of payments for wholesale services for infrastructure ownership, the validity of which was originally determined until the end of 2018 and in which it was proposed to extend the application of the payments to beyond 2018 until the completion of the regulatory process in the hearing for the years 2019-2022 - a supplementary immediate report is hereby submitted that on December 26, 2018, the Minister of Communications decided to extend the maximum payments for wholesale services for 2018 so that they will continue to apply from 2018 onwards. The relevant regulations were amended accordingly.

