Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD (BEZQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Title: Bezeq - Immediate Supplementary Report - Extension of wholesale market payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 11:45am CET

Immediate Supplementary Report

Extension of Wholesale Market Payments

Tel Aviv, Israel - December 27, 2018 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that further to the immediate report of the Company dated November 12, 2018 regarding a hearing for the extension of the validity of payments for wholesale services for infrastructure ownership, the validity of which was originally determined until the end of 2018 and in which it was proposed to extend the application of the payments to beyond 2018 until the completion of the regulatory process in the hearing for the years 2019-2022 - a supplementary immediate report is hereby submitted that on December 26, 2018, the Minister of Communications decided to extend the maximum payments for wholesale services for 2018 so that they will continue to apply from 2018 onwards. The relevant regulations were amended accordingly.

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
11:45aTITLE : Bezeq - Immediate Supplementary Report - Extension of wholesale market p..
PU
11:05aTITLE : Bezeq – Immediate Supplementary Report – Legal structure cha..
PU
12/19BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Changes to the ..
PU
12/19BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Policy for deployment of ultr..
PU
12/17BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - yes - Spacecom Agreement
PU
12/12BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Class Action against Walla
PU
11/20BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Group reports third quarter 2018 financial results
PU
11/12BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Press Release - Managements of 's subsidiaries e..
PU
11/12BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Hearing Regarding Extension o..
PU
11/08BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Structural Separation - Reference of the Ministr..
PU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 9 349 M
EBIT 2018 1 586 M
Net income 2018 829 M
Debt 2018 8 960 M
Yield 2018 6,73%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 10 238 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,58  ILS
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Shlomo Rodav Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Yali Rothenberg Chief Financial Officer
Yaakov Zano VP-Information Technology & Network
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD-27.15%2 719
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.85%224 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.45%81 383
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-20.40%75 348
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 353
TELEFONICA-9.11%43 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.