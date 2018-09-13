BGC Partners : Announces Extension Of Exchange Offer For Its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC," or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets, today announced that it had extended its offer (the "Exchange Offer") to exchange up to $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") for an equivalent amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2023 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Notes"). $450 million in aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes were issued and sold by the Company in a private offering in July 2018.

The Exchange Offer, previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 will now expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Monday, September 17, 2018, unless further extended. An aggregate principal amount of $449,750,000, or 99.9%, of the outstanding Old Notes was tendered in the Exchange Offer as of 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

The terms of the exchange offer are set forth in a prospectus dated August 10, 2018.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Old Notes or Exchange Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Old Notes and has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of BGC Partners, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226445), which was declared effective on August 10, 2018.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC offers Real Estate Services through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group"). BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC's Financial Services customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners, and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Newmark Group, through subsidiaries, operates as a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "NMRK". Newmark and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark Group at http://www.ngkf.com, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC and Newmark

Statements in this document regarding BGC and Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC and Newmark undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's and Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

