BGC Partners : Announces Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or "the Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it plans to hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Company's executive offices in New York City. The meeting will include a brief discussion by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Howard W. Lutnick. The discussion may include topics such as the financial results, operations, and outlook of BGC.

Space for the annual meeting is limited. Therefore, admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each stockholder will need to present a valid government issued photo identification (driver's license or passport) plus one of the following to gain admittance:

Proof of stock ownership by way of a Stockholder's Annual Meeting Proxy Card or a copy thereof; or

Beneficial stockholders (individuals who have shares held through a broker, bank, trustee or other nominee) will need to bring proof of such beneficial ownership as of April 26, 2019 , the record date, such as their most recent account statement reflecting stock ownership prior to April 26, 2019 , copy of the voting instruction card provided by their broker, bank, trustee or other nominee or similar evidence of stock ownership.

A live audio webcast of the event will start at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour. It will also be available via the following site:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

Statements made during the webcast and in the accompanying presentation may include forward-looking statements about the Company.

The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning June 25, 2019.

(Note: If clicking the above link does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above url into your browser's address bar.)

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document or the abovementioned webcast and presentation regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:

Ujjal Basu Roy or Jason McGruder

+1 212-610-2426

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgc-partners-announces-its-2019-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-300858518.html

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.