Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.    300676   CNE100003449

BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.

(300676)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGI Genomics : China's BGI forecasts 700% jump in first-half profit due to COVID-19 test kit demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
A technician works at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming

China's BGI Genomics Co said on Tuesday it expects first-half net profit to be about eight times the amount reported in the same period last year after the global pandemic created a surge in demand for its coronavirus test kits.

The genomics company, which said it has distributed more than 35 million kits across 180 countries and regions, forecasted a net profit of between 1.53 to 1.63 billion yuan ($218.32-$232.66 million) in the six months to end-June, a jump of around 700% from 198 million yuan a year ago.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, has to date infected over 13 million people globally and killed more than 575,000.

The purchase of test kits from BGI - Beijing Genomics Institute - which has grown into one of the world's largest genomics companies over the past two decades - has been controversial in some countries.

In May, the Australian government said its purchase of 10 million coronavirus test kits from Chinese genomics company BGI will not risk patient privacy.

BGI Genomics Co is the listed subsidiary of BGI.

($1 = 7.0060 yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD. -10.00% 176.4 End-of-day quote.156.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.00574 Delayed Quote.0.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.
07/14BGI GENOMICS : China's BGI forecasts 700% jump in first-half profit due to COVID..
RE
05/14China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery
RE
05/06China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery
RE
01/23Chinese listed companies ramp up virus efforts after president's call
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, With China Falling As Trade Worries Sour S..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 819 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2020 829 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,0x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 70 578 M 10 079 M 10 077 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 176,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ye Yin General Manager & Director
Jian Wang Chairman
Song Gang Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Qing Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.156.77%11 209
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-2.57%13 492
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.2.79%7 943
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION47.66%5 606
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.2.20%4 140
INVITAE CORPORATION103.41%4 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group