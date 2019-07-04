04th July '19: Intimation of date of 33rd Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for e-voting More

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000 FAX: 91 44 24360576

E-mail: compliance@bgrenergy.com Web site: w w w.bgrcorp.com

BeSec/2019

July 04, 2019

Listing Department Department of Corporate Services National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY BSE Scrip Code: 532930 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of date of 33rd Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for e-voting.

We wish to inform that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-5, Pannamgadu Industrial Estate, Ramapuram Post, Sullurpet Taluk, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh 524 401.

We further inform you that the cut-off date to determine the entitlement of e-voting for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be August 07, 2019.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You.

Yours truly

for BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED