BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD

(BGRENERGY)
04th July '19: Intimation of date of 33rd Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for e-voting More

07/04/2019 | 05:53am EDT

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000 FAX: 91 44 24360576

E-mail: compliance@bgrenergy.com Web site: w w w.bgrcorp.com

BeSec/2019

July 04, 2019

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY

BSE Scrip Code: 532930

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of date of 33rd Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for e-voting.

We wish to inform that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-5, Pannamgadu Industrial Estate, Ramapuram Post, Sullurpet Taluk, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh 524 401.

We further inform you that the cut-off date to determine the entitlement of e-voting for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be August 07, 2019.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You.

Yours truly

for BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

  1. RAMESH KUMAR

Digitally signed by R RAMESH KUMAR DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=603112, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=ad98ebdc23ede128fa646 2680c770e1a363d2ee17b82bb6281eb7b 1f82697856, cn=R RAMESH KUMAR Date: 2019.07.04 12:47:44 +05'30'

R. RAMESH KUMAR

President - Corporate & Secretary

  1. 1. Link Intime India Private Limited

2. National Securities Depository Limited

3. Central Depository Services (India) Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA. TEL: 91 44 27948249

Corporate Identity Number : L40106AP1985PLC005318

Disclaimer

BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:52:09 UTC
