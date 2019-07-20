20th July '19: Notice to shareholders - IEPF Compliance More

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

July 20, 2019

Sub: Submission of Notice to shareholders for transfer of Equity Shares to the Demat Account of the IEPF Authority published in the Newspapers

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a copy of Notice to the shareholders published on July 19, 2019 in "Business Standard" and July 20, 2019 in "Andhra Bhoomi" in relation to the transfer of equity shares, in respect of which the dividend(s) remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years (from base year 2011- 12), to the Demat Account of IEPF Authority pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time.

