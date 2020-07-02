BH Global : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MINUTES of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of BH Global Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "BHG") held by way of electronic means on Friday, 5 June 2020 at 10.30 a.m.

Present

Board of Directors:

In Attendance:

Mr Vincent Lim Hui Eng (Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Patrick Lim Hui Peng (Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer)

Via live webcast:

Mr Loh Weng Whye (Lead Independent Director)

Mr Henry Tan Song Kok (Independent Director)

Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin (Independent Director)

In Attendance:

Mr Dennis Tan Ka Woon (Chief Financial Officer)

Ms See Kai Li (Secretary)

By Invitation (attended via live webcast):

Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services (Secretary) Pan Mi Keay

Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (Share Registrar) Ms Tan Jack Leng

Ms Irene Chan

Entrust Advisory Pte Ltd (Scrutineer) Ms Sandra Lee

Baker Tilly TFW LLP (Auditor) Mr Khor Boon Hong

Shareholders who attended via live webcast or audio conference:

As set out in the attendance list maintained by the Company

CHAIRMAN

Mr Vincent Lim Hui Eng, the Chairman of the Meeting and Board of Directors welcomed the shareholders for their attendance. He expressed his regret that, due to the Covid-19 restriction orders in Singapore, shareholders are not able to attend in person. The Chairman introduced the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Patrick Lim Hui Peng, Chief Financial Officer, Mr Dennis Tan and Secretary, Ms See Kai Li, who were present at the EGM venue and the other members of the Board, the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Loh Weng Whye ("Mr Loh"), Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Henry Tan Song Kok and Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin who have joined the EGM via live webcast.

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS

The Chairman informed the Meeting that the Company has addressed all substantial and relevant questions received from members prior to the Meeting. All questions have been addressed by the Company and the responses were published on the SGXNet on 3 June 2020. The responses to the questions can also be found at the Company's corporate website. A copy of the responses to substantial and relevant questions from Shareholders is annexed hereto as Appendix 1.

POLL VOTING

The Chairman highlighted to the shareholders that, they would be no live voting during the meetings and he had been appointed as proxy by the shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their specific instructions.

The Chairman further informed that all resolutions to be tabled at the EGM would be voted upon by way of poll. All the motions had been duly voted by the shareholders through the submissions of the Proxy Forms and the Scrutineer has verified the counting of all votes casted through the Proxy Forms.

Entrust Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineers for the poll. Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services was appointed as the polling agent.

ABSTENTIONS FROM VOTING

The details of parties who abstained from voting on the resolutions tabled at the EGM were as follows:

i) It was noted that Mr Vincent Lim Hui Eng, Mr Patrick Lim Hui Peng, Ms Eileen Lim Chye

Hoon, Mr Johnny Lim Huay Hua, and Mr Hing Kah Wah had abstained from voting in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 15 relating to the proposed PSP 2020 and the proposed ESOS 2020 as follows:

Name No. of Shares Vincent Lim Hui Eng 2,392,930 Patrick Lim Hui Peng 2,392,930 Eileen Lim Chye Hoon 1,823,212 Johnny Lim Huay Hua 2,392,930 Hing Kah Wah 20,000

ii) In addition, it was noted that the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Loh

Weng Whye had abstained from voting in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10 relating to the proposed PSP 2020 and the proposed ESOS 2020. The aggregate number of shares held by Mr Loh Weng Whye was 135,000 shares; and

iii) It was further noted that Beng Hui Holding (S) Pte. Ltd., being the parent company whose directors were participating in the Shares had abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolutions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, and 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 relating to the participation of the Controlling Shareholders and their Associates in the proposed PSP 2020 and the proposed ESOS 2020 respectively. The aggregate number of shares held by Beng Hui Holding (S) Pte. Ltd. was 238,692,444 shares.

QUORUM

With the requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting order at 10.30 a.m.

NOTICE

The notice of the meeting having been circulated to the members, with the concurrence of the Meeting, was taken as read.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE BH GLOBAL CORPORATION PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2020

The first item on the Agenda of the Meeting was to approve the proposed adoption of the BH Global Corporation Performance Share Plan 2020 ("PSP 2020").

The Chairman proposed the motion.

The results of Resolution 1 were as follows:

Total Votes Percentage For the Resolution 259,563,070 99.9840% Against the Resolution 41,500 0.0160%

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared the following motion carried:

"RESOLVED that authority be and is hereby given to the Directors to allot and issue from time to time such number of Shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of awards under the BH Global Performance Share Plan 2020, provided always that the aggregate number of additional ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to BH Global Performance Share Plan shall not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the share capital of the Company from time to time."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

AUTHORITY TO GRANT AWARDS AND TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES UNDER THE PSP 2020

The Chairman proposed the motion to approve the authority to grant Awards and to allot and issue shares under the PSP 2020.

The results of Resolution 2 were as follows:

Total Votes Percentage For the Resolution 259,563,070 99.9840% Against the Resolution 41,500 0.0160%

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared the following motion carried:

"RESOLVED that:

(a) the performance share plan to be known as the "BH Global Corporation Performance Share Plan 2020" (the "PSP 2020") details of which are set out in the Circular dated 14 May 2020 to the Shareholders, under which awards ("Awards") of Shares, will be granted, free of payment, to selected employees of the Group, be and is hereby approved.

(b) the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised: (i) to establish and administer the PSP 2020; (ii) to modify and/or alter the PSP 2020 from time to time, provided such modification and/or alternation is effected in accordance with the provisions of the PSP 2020 and to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions and arrangements as may be necessary or expedient in order to give full effect to the PSP 2020; (iii) to grant Awards in accordance with the provisions of the PSP 2020 and pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, to allot and issue from time to time such number of fully paid-up Shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of Awards provided that the aggregate number of Shares to be issued or issuable pursuant to the PSP 2020, subject to the passing of this Ordinary Resolution 1, shall not exceed fifteen per cent. (15%) of the



issued Shares of the Company from time to time (excluding Treasury Shares and subsidiary holdings);

(iv) subject to the same being allowed by law, to apply any share purchased or acquired under any share purchase mandate and to deliver such existing Shares (including any shares held in treasury) towards the satisfaction of Awards granted under the PSP 2020; and

(v) to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they may consider necessary, expedient, incidental or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the transactions contemplated and authorised by this Resolution."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

THE PROPOSED PARTICIPATION OF VINCENT LIM HUI ENG, A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, IN THE PSP 2020

Mr Loh proposed the participation of Mr Vincent Lim Hui Eng in the PSP 2020.

The results of Resolution 3 were as follows:

Total Votes Percentage For the Resolution 21,005,626 99.8028% Against the Resolution 41,500 0.1972%

Based on the results of the poll, Mr Loh declared the following motion carried:

"RESOLVED that subject to and contingent upon the passing of Ordinary Resolution 1, the participation of Vincent Lim Hui Eng, who is a Controlling Shareholder of the Company, in the PSP 2020 be and is hereby approved."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4

THE PROPOSED PARTICIPATION OF PATRICK LIM HUI PENG, A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, IN THE PSP 2020

Mr Loh proposed the participation of Mr Patrick Lim Hui Peng in the PSP 2020.

The results of Resolution 4 were as follows:

Total Votes Percentage For the Resolution 21,005,626 99.8028% Against the Resolution 41,500 0.1972%

Based on the results of the poll, Mr Loh declared the following motion carried: